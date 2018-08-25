Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,850,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,795,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 42.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $4,841,299.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $196,235.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,292 shares of company stock worth $5,977,078 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

