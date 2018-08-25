Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.27. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $592.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Coal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Arch Coal to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

