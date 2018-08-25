Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.
Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.27. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $102.61.
Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $592.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arch Coal
Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.