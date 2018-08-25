Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Aratana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 154.23%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PETX. Zacks Investment Research raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aratana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,868. Aratana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $255.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $49,851.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,187 shares of company stock worth $186,472. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,969,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 183,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 177,824 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,617,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

