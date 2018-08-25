APR Coin (APR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,331.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. APR Coin has a market cap of $629,282.00 and $1,331.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000691 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000205 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 3,642,342 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

