Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 107.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 265,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.