Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 158.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,597,000 after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $174,027,000 after buying an additional 3,129,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,864,000 after buying an additional 2,844,738 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $453,279,000 after buying an additional 1,501,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $42.73 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

