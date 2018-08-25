Aperio Group LLC Sells 15,282 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,841,000 after buying an additional 364,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rayonier by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,161,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,055,000 after buying an additional 748,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after buying an additional 283,611 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 166.15%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

