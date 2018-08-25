Aperio Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $141.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $45,776.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,776.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $51,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $11,832,184. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.14.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

