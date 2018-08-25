Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,721 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 53.2% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 55,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, SkyBridge Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $66.48 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wedbush downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.85 per share, with a total value of $249,765.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at $898,315.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Reid-Anderson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $50,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,709,422.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,811 shares of company stock worth $14,401,216. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

