Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Pivotal Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $105.95 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

