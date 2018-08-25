Antofagasta (ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,010 ($12.91) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 935 ($11.95) to GBX 975 ($12.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,015 ($12.97) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($12.14) to GBX 900 ($11.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 911.17 ($11.65).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 833.60 ($10.66) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,071 ($13.69).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.