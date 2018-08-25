Antares Pharma (ATRS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 17th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Antares Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.64 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $577.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.19.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,865,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,706,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,115 shares of company stock worth $3,023,111 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,681 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,640,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,300 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $6,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.8% in the second quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

