ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Director Sells $47,957.76 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $47,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,504. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $184.95. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

