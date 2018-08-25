ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Director Sells $47,957.76 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $47,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ANSS stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,504. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $184.95. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.96.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.45.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.