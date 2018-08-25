Anoncoin Market Cap Tops $2.51 Million (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $1,716.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 92.1% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00017594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001875 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000495 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

