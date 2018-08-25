Andeavor (ANDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Andeavor has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andeavor to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Andeavor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANDV opened at $155.26 on Friday. Andeavor has a one year low of $89.58 and a one year high of $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.58. Andeavor had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. equities research analysts expect that Andeavor will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANDV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.09.

In other news, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $74,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Casey sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $3,712,923.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,553.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,311 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.