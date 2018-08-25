Analyzing SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) & Boyd Gaming (BYD)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: BYD) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SeaWorld Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Boyd Gaming pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SeaWorld Entertainment has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 1 6 4 0 2.27 Boyd Gaming 0 3 8 0 2.73

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.69%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $40.55, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Boyd Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -0.42% 6.69% 0.86% Boyd Gaming 7.72% 12.73% 2.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Boyd Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.26 billion 1.92 -$202.38 million $0.21 131.62 Boyd Gaming $2.38 billion 1.74 $189.19 million $1.03 35.81

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment. Boyd Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaWorld Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats SeaWorld Entertainment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It also operates Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; Water Country USA, family water park in Williamsburg; Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne; and Adventure Island, a water park in Tampa. In addition, the company operates its theme park under the Shamu and Sea Rescue brands. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency in Hawaii. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

