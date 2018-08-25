Analyzing SCANA (SCG) and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY)

SCANA (OTCMKTS: EONGY) and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SCANA and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCANA -5.50% 10.57% 3.01% E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) 7.88% 24.22% 2.89%

68.1% of SCANA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SCANA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SCANA pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SCANA pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SCANA has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCANA and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCANA $4.41 billion 1.26 -$119.00 million $4.20 9.27 E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) $42.89 billion 0.50 $4.44 billion $0.75 14.67

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has higher revenue and earnings than SCANA. SCANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SCANA and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCANA 3 4 1 0 1.75 E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) 0 0 2 0 3.00

SCANA presently has a consensus price target of $40.92, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given SCANA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCANA is more favorable than E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany).

Volatility & Risk

SCANA has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) beats SCANA on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided electricity to approximately 719,000 customers; and natural gas to approximately 931,000 retail customers in South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as marketed natural gas to approximately 425,000 customers in Georgia. It serves municipalities, electric cooperatives, other investor-owned utilities, registered marketers, and federal and state electric agencies, as well as chemical, educational service, paper product, food product, lumber and wood product, health service, textile manufacturing, rubber and miscellaneous plastic product, automotive and tire, and fabricated metal product industries. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Cayce, South Carolina.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities. It also plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, including onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others. In addition, the company offers energy consulting, efficiency, generation, and management solutions; heat pumping and energy storage solutions; charging infrastructure facility for e-mobility; metering services; e-mobility services for communities; and natural gas mobility solutions for municipalities and vehicle fleets, as well as operates combined heat and power, renewable, and bio-methane plants. Further, it provides SmartSim, a digital solution for gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a softwarethat calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties, as well as solar panels and batteries. The company serves 21.1 million customers with power, gas, heat, and energy solutions. Its generating capacity consists of 4,176 megawatts. The company has a strategic partnership with Nissan to explore opportunities on pilot activities and commercial offers related to electric vehicles charging, vehicle-to-grid services, and grid integration, as well as decentralized energy generation and storage solutions. E.ON SE was founded in 1923 and is based in Essen, Germany.

