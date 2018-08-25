Analyzing Proofpoint (PFPT) and Trivago (TRVG)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ: TRVG) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proofpoint and Trivago’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $515.29 million 11.92 -$84.33 million ($1.31) -91.45 Trivago $1.17 billion 1.31 -$14.10 million ($0.06) -72.67

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Proofpoint and Trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 5 20 0 2.80 Trivago 2 8 1 0 1.91

Proofpoint currently has a consensus target price of $128.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Trivago has a consensus target price of $9.27, indicating a potential upside of 112.68%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -12.93% -16.48% -3.57% Trivago -6.05% -7.00% -5.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Proofpoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides solutions for email security, such as enterprise protection, email fraud defense, and email continuity offerings; advanced threat products, including solutions to protect organizations across threat vectors, including email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications; a suite of security solutions comprising data loss prevention, encryption, data discover for data at rest, enterprise archive, eDiscovery analytics, and supervision; and digital risk protection suite that enables organizations to look beyond their borders for threats targeting their customers across email phishing, malicious Web domains, fraudulent mobile apps, and fraudulent social media accounts. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2017, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.8 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.

