Analyzing Hancock (HBHC) and Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Hancock (NYSE: GWB) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hancock pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hancock pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

75.7% of Hancock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock 19.76% 9.70% 1.03% Great Western Bancorp 28.45% 9.36% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hancock and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock $1.17 billion 3.77 $215.63 million $2.92 17.69 Great Western Bancorp $497.73 million 5.14 $144.78 million $2.46 17.65

Hancock has higher revenue and earnings than Great Western Bancorp. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hancock and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock 0 2 4 0 2.67 Great Western Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63

Hancock currently has a consensus target price of $56.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Hancock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hancock beats Great Western Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. Hancock Holding Company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, fixed-rate and variable rate loans; commercial real estate (CRE) loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage, home equity, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; credit cards; crop insurance; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services through associations with third party vendors, including a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser. It serves retail customers; grain and protein producers; and small and mid-sized businesses in various industries, including ancillary agribusiness services, freight and transport, healthcare, and tourism. As of September 30, 2017, the company's branch network consisted of 173 branches located in 129 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 162 ATMs and 21 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

