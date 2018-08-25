Analysts Set Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Target Price at $54.77

Shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Gas Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Gas Partners from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Western Gas Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

WES opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Western Gas Partners has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Western Gas Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Western Gas Partners’s payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Gas Partners by 6,484.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,313,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,057,000 after buying an additional 4,247,996 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Western Gas Partners by 5,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,353,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after buying an additional 1,329,403 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Western Gas Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,962,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,022,000 after buying an additional 1,296,811 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Gas Partners by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,600,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 1,233,956 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Gas Partners by 2,329.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,193,877 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

