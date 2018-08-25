Analysts Set Telefonica SA (TEF) Price Target at $9.17

Telefonica SA (BME:TEF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.17 ($10.42).

TEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.60 ($7.50) price target on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

TEF traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting €8.20 ($9.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,390,000. Telefonica has a one year low of €7.45 ($8.47) and a one year high of €10.63 ($12.08).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

