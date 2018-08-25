Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc (NWL) PT at $27.08

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 11,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at $300,347.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

