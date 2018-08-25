Analysts Set MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Price Target at $16.69

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,970 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 800,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 202,425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 951.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 693,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 627,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,749,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,749,000 after acquiring an additional 233,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,775. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

