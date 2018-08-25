Analysts Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Price Target at $53.25

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th.

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.87. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 78.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 76.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 83.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

