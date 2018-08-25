Analysts Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Price Target at $53.25

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th.
NYSE:CIR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.87. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 78.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 76.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 83.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
