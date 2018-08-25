Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Price Target at $149.80

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGT. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.40. 108,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,405. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.15.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 206.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 323,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 217,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,443,000 after buying an additional 142,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,105,000 after buying an additional 105,554 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $14,364,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $10,557,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

