Analysts Set $76.00 Target Price for Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $76.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of MTX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 77,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,731. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

In other news, Director John J. Carmola purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $692,701.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,059.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

