Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Shares of URBN opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,725,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,854,000 after buying an additional 103,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 454.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $50,202,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock worth $1,694,720. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

