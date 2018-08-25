Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2018 Earnings (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Macquarie raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $79.56 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $147,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $154,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $203,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a $0.753 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

