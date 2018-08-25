Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.56 Million

Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post $189.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.44 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $188.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $739.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.75 million to $753.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $767.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $753.87 million to $789.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 214,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $39.95.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,498,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,636,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bankshares by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,812,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,385,000 after buying an additional 601,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United Bankshares by 154.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,328,000 after buying an additional 590,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,062,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,882,000 after buying an additional 448,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $9,863,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

