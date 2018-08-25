Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.06 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.88%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Roth Capital set a $67.00 price target on Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $224,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.0% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after purchasing an additional 417,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 627.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 179.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 371,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 238,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,865. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

