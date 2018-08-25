Analysts Anticipate Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Natural Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.40). Northwest Natural Gas reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Natural Gas.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.57 million during the quarter. Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 8.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Northwest Natural Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Weber sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $455,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.33. Northwest Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

