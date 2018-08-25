Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (INTC) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Intel posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 5,243 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,910,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,938,934. Intel has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.