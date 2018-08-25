Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.96. Caterpillar reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $13.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $114.30 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

