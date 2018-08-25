Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $72.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.12 million. American Public Education posted sales of $73.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $297.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.97 million to $299.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $302.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $302.50 million to $303.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.90. 50,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,541. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $578.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $172,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,840,015.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $529,488. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

