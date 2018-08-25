Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,233,526 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 16,556,041 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,264,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 166,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 85,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability.

