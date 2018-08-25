Amphenol Co. (APH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $60,480,618 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

