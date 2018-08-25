American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Equity Investment Life earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7191356866833 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on American Equity Investment Life and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of AEL opened at $37.39 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

