American Century Companies Inc. Has $74.64 Million Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $74,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CIGNA during the first quarter worth $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in CIGNA during the first quarter worth $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CIGNA during the first quarter worth $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in CIGNA by 5,077.8% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CIGNA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 2,828 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,909.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.77.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

