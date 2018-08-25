American Century Companies Inc. Has $68.48 Million Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $68,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $3,119,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,835 shares of company stock worth $3,411,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $99.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey Co has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.722 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.04%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

