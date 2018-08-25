American Century Companies Inc. Has $62.05 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,173,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 333,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $62,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 143,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,158,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,084,000 after buying an additional 85,608 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $1,856,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 552.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $1,427,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

AB stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.83%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

