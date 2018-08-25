Alumina (AWCMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.59 and a current ratio of 24.59. Alumina has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Get Alumina alerts:

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.