Alumina (AWCMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.59 and a current ratio of 24.59. Alumina has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $8.97.
Alumina Company Profile
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.