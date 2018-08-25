Alteryx Inc (AYX) Director Sells $13,753,419.28 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing sold 251,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $13,753,419.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,719.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Jeff Horing sold 229,512 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $12,565,782.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Jeff Horing sold 113,314 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $6,159,749.04.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Jeff Horing sold 531,637 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $29,309,147.81.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $57.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

