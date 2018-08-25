Altaba (AABA) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $91.00.

AABA has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Altaba to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Altaba from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altaba has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.75.

Get Altaba alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AABA opened at $68.90 on Friday. Altaba has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AABA. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altaba by 47.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,278,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,792 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Altaba by 387.3% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,729,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Altaba in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,414,000. OZ Management LP increased its stake in Altaba by 19.1% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 14,510,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altaba by 96.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,451 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.