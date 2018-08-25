Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 78.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,880,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $16,624,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,757,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,343,000 after purchasing an additional 260,940 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $7,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $529,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

