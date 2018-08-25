Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,003 ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ePlus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth $171,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth $3,279,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth $259,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $413,774.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 27,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $2,637,968.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,653.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,873 shares of company stock worth $4,677,588. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

PLUS opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.29. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $107.25.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.55 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.07%. equities analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

