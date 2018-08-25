Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,296 PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 998,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 138,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 668,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $979.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

