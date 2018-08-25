Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $439,000 in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 91.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 208.0% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter worth $548,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

OAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Oaktree Capital Group stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $673,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $344,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

