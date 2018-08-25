Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $274,000 in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Stock

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NTLA opened at $28.74 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 284.56%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $208,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

