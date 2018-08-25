Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $202,000 Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,298,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 27.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 185,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Russell A. Colombo sold 400 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,721.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,753 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $155,701.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $271,031. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $89.30 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $623.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

