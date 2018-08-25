Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARLP. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.76. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.47%.

Alliance Resource Partners announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Nick Carter acquired 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,047.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $397,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

